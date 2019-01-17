Investigators apparently believe there is evidence or the body of a missing Woodland Park mother who authorities say was killed by her fiance in a landfill south of Colorado Springs, according to ABC News.
A spokeswoman for Midway Landfill in Fountain said investigators contacted the operator about a possible search related to the disappearance and presumed murder of Kelsey Berreth.
“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation contacted Waste Management of Colorado regarding a potential search at Midway Landfill and we are cooperating fully,” Waste Management spokeswoman Anne Spitza told ABC News on Wednesday.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation communications director Susan Medina on Thursday declined to comment on the warrant or confirm whether it was related to the Berreth case. Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, also declined to comment.
Berreth, 29, was last seen in public Thanksgiving Day shopping at the Woodland Park Safeway with her 15-month-old daughter. Although her body has not been found, authorities believe she was killed at her Woodland Park townhome.
The man she planned to marry and the father of her child, Patrick Frazee, 32, of Florissant, has been charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in Berreth’s death.
The preliminary hearing for Frazee, 32, is scheduled for Feb. 19.
