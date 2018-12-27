The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two men who robbed a 7-Eleven store late Wednesday in the Stratmoor area.
The robbers, who were wearing bandannas and hooded sweatshirts, entered the convenience store at 1475 B St. about 10 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. One of the men was armed with a silver handgun.
The robbers stole $30 from the cash drawer and a cellphone from one of the clerks, then fled, the Sheriff's Office said.
One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a red bandanna. The other was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a green bandanna.
Both appear to be less than 20 years old, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Patrick Younkin by phone at 719-390-5555 or via email at PatrickYounkin@elpasoco.com.