A woman accused of carjacking a barista at knifepoint after she received a free cup of coffee was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Maria Carrasco, 26, was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, aggravated armed robbery with the intent to kill or wound, vehicular eluding and reckless driving, court records show.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, officers with the Longmont Police Department found Carrasco on Friday, three days after she allegedly stole a car from a barista at Morning Glory, 101 Fontaine Blvd., in Colorado Springs. Police also found the stolen Ford Escape with weapons inside.

On Tuesday, a barista invited Carrasco inside the shop to warm up with a free cup of coffee after her credit card had been declined when she tried to buy a muffin. Carrasco then pulled out a knife and demanded the barista's car keys, authorities said.

She then allegedly drove off in the barista's car after a man working at nearby food truck, whom the barista asked for help, slashed one of the back tires. Carrasco allegedly pulled her knife on the food truck employee before driving off.

Police say they have connected Carrasco to at least four other robberies in Fountain and Longmont.