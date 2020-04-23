Additional testing at the Sterling Correctional Facility will likely reveal a higher number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus among inmates, authorities said Thursday.
On Wednesday, inmates in units where others have tested positive or were previously quarantined were tested for the virus, according to a news release from Colorado Department of Corrections.
The DOC has also conducted contact tracing and has required inmates to remain in their cells since April 14.
Previously, eight inmates at the state's largest prison tested positive, but authorities expect Wednesday's testing to reveal more.
“Any time we do widespread testing in a facility with an outbreak, we expect to see an increase in cases due to the increase in testing, not necessarily due to an increase in transmission,” Ginger Stringer, a field epidemiologist and COVID-19 response epidemiology lead for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a news release. “Our strategy is to be aggressive with our testing to identify cases who may be asymptomatic, and provide recommendations to prevent the further spread of infection.”
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at a Colorado state prison.