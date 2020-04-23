One of the two bed cells in the new Sterling Correctional Facility in Sterling, CO. The facility features a $1.2 million lethal fence, which can be seen at left running through the middle of two traditional fences. The lethal fence will save the state more than a $1,000,000 in construction of traditional prison towers and, in addition, the state will save $700,000 each year in tower staffing costs. The electric fence delivers 600 volts on first impact and a lethal 6,000 volts on the second touch. photo Kotlowski/The Gazette