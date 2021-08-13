Pueblo police arrested a man Friday they say may have been involved in the shooting of a Pueblo man in mid-July.
Detectives located 20-year-old Jesus Arturo Benavidez at a swim beach at the Pueblo Reservoir at around 5 p.m. and arrested him on a warrant for second-degree murder, they said.
That warrant was obtained by detectives with the police department’s Crimes Against Persons unit, after an investigation into the fatal shooting of Roque Marquez Jr. near 29th street and Interstate 25.
Marquez, 47, was shot as he was walking along 29th Street by someone in an old, gold or beige sedan on July 17. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to a local hospital.
Pueblo police said that Benavidez was booked into the Pueblo County Jail, where he will wait for his bond to be set. They added that there may be further arrests in the case.