AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has fired two of the three officers who took a photograph depicting a chokehold in front of the memorial for Elijah McClain, who died after a confrontation with officers in August 2019.
The third officer involved resigned on Thursday, before his punishment could be handed down.
"I speak for all men and women of APD we are ashamed and sickened over what we have to share with you," Interim APD Chief Vanessa Wilson said.
According to documents released by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on Friday, the photos were texted to Officer Jason Rosenblatt, who responded with “HaHa.” Rosenblatt is one of the three officers who responded the night of McClain’s death, and Wilson said he has also been fired.
The officers depicted in the photos were identified by APD as Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jaron Jones, who resigned from the department on Thursday.
According to APD, the photo was taken on Oct. 20, 2019 in the 1700 block of Billings Street. The three officers were on-duty and had just completed a call in the area when they took a selfie near McClain’s memorial.
In addition to Rosenblatt, another officer is believed to have received the photo but did not respond.
Wilson said officer Nathan Woodyard, also involved in the McClain arrest, received the photo and "deleted it immediately."
McClain, 23, was pronounced dead on Aug. 27, 2019 – a few days after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with Aurora Police officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.
