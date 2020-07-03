AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has fired two of the three officers who took photographs depicting a choke hold in front of the memorial for Elijah McClain, who died after a confrontation with officers in August 2019.
A third officer was fired for his response to the photos he received in a text message and a fourth officer involved resigned on Thursday, before his punishment could be handed down.
"I speak for all men and women of APD we are ashamed and sickened over what we have to share with you," Interim APD Chief Vanessa Wilson said.
According to documents released by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on Friday, the photos were texted to Officer Jason Rosenblatt, who responded with “HaHa.” Rosenblatt is one of the three officers who responded the night of McClain’s death. Wilson said he was fired for his "utter inability to do the right thing" when he was involved in the incident with McClain.
The officers depicted in the photos were identified by APD as Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jaron Jones. Jones resigned from the department on Thursday, but Wilson said Jones' file shows he was to be terminated and he won't be able to be an officer in Colorado.
According to APD, the photo was taken on Oct. 20, 2019 in the 1700 block of Billings Street. The three officers were on-duty and had just completed a call in the area when they took a selfie near McClain’s memorial. Wilson said when questioned, the officers said took the photos to "cheer up a friend."