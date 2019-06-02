The Aurora Police Department has announced the passing of a beloved K-9, Draco.
A spokesperson for the department says Draco was found to have an aggressive form of brain cancer on Thursday, and he was rushed to VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital for treatment.
The department asked via Facebook Saturday for thoughts, well wishes and prayers for Draco and his partner, Officer Matt Green, as the dog was treated. But it was announced Saturday evening that Draco's illness was determined to be untreatable, and the decision was made to end his suffering.
We are saddened that K9 Draco has passed. His medical condition was untreatable. He was surrounded by mom and dad, many APD members and the excellent staff at Alameda East. Rest well Draco, job well done hero, job well done.K9 Draco EOW 06-01-2019 1853 https://t.co/AZ6LQL7Sva— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 2, 2019
#K9Draco Thoughts, well wishes, prayers or support for our K9 Draco and Ofc Green. Draco has a serious medical issue and was rushed in for emergency care. He is receiving care at VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital.He is fighting for his life, his prognosis is unknown. Thank you pic.twitter.com/oYxMLLVv6n— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 1, 2019