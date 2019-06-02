draco.jpg

The Aurora Police Department has announced the passing of a beloved K-9, Draco.

A spokesperson for the department says Draco was found to have an aggressive form of brain cancer on Thursday, and he was rushed to VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

The department asked via Facebook Saturday for thoughts, well wishes and prayers for Draco and his partner, Officer Matt Green, as the dog was treated. But it was announced Saturday evening that Draco's illness was determined to be untreatable, and the decision was made to end his suffering.

