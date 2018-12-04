DENVER • A state audit has found inadequate oversight and wasted tax dollars in Colorado's care of intellectually and developmentally disabled people.
The audit, made public Monday, reviewed care and spending at the state's Community Centered Boards, which served about 13,000 people through three Medicaid programs last year, The Denver Post reported.
Nineteen of the 20 boards did not meet basic state requirements for case management in a program intended to help disabled people live independently, said Stelios Pavlou, a spokesman for State Auditor Dianne Ray.
And the state Department of Health Care Policy and Financing has not set policies to oversee how boards provide case management, the audit found.
Department officials say more training has been provided to the boards.