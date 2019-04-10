Two detectives assigned to investigate property crimes in southeast Colorado Springs failed to transfer case report documents to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office for discovery, police said Wednesday, the latest episode in the department's mishandling of evidence.
The detectives, a man and a woman who no longer are with the department, were working in the Sand Creek Division investigating crimes such as burglary, theft and trespassing. Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black declined to identify them.
In late 2018, after the detectives had left the Property Crimes Unit, the Police Department began an internal audit and discovered "discrepancies in the case filing procedures" used by them, a news release says. Some electronic case report documents weren't consistently being transferred to the DA's Office.
"Through an initial review of all the affected cases, the information that was not provided to the DA's Office appears to be primarily administrative in nature," the release says.
The Police Department has changed the property crime detectives' case filing process "to remedy the identified issue," the release says. "Out of an abundance of caution, the department — in coordination with the DA's office — also began evaluating all filed cases from the two detectives from 2012 forward, and resubmitting them back to the DA's office to ensure all pieces of information are provided to the defendants.
"After reviewing procedures and case filings throughout the Property Crimes Units at all four divisions, it is believed that the discrepancies were isolated to these two detectives."
Black also declined to say how many cases might have been affected.
The Colorado Springs Police Department has a history of issues handling evidence, some more serious than others.
A glitch in the department's electronic case filing system, which may have withheld reports in roughly 3,000 drug investigations across El Paso and Teller counties from 2013 through Dec. 2016, did not seem to affect any criminal cases.
In the more than 10 months since the error was discovered and the cases refiled, no defendants or attorneys have come forward claiming the missing documents would have changed the outcome of their trials, according to the DA's Office and the Police Department.
But failure to share such information in discovery can result in a mistrial, as seen in March 2016 when an El Paso County judge scrapped a rape trial after learning prosecutors did not turn over as many as 15 police reports.
Prosecutors reissued reports and other evidence in more than 300 sex-crimes cases following the mistrial. The effort included all 314 sex-crimes cases filed between December 2014 and October 2015.
It can be difficult for someone to prove that errors like this could have changed the outcome of their case, said longtime Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney Phil Dubois.
"First, the person has to show that something was withheld ... then he has to show that it mattered," DuBois said. "If it's something that might have made a difference — perhaps something that, had the jury heard about, it might have changed the outcome, something the defense could have used to do further investigation, that kind of thing — then the court may very well give the defendant a new trial, and if there was no trial, may let the defendant withdraw his guilty plea and have a trial."
But based on the information that's been released, "it's completely impossible to tell" whether cases will be upended by this discovery, DuBois said.
"If I could actually see the materials that were withheld, I could give you an opinion, but the fact that the cops are saying, 'Oh, it's only administrative,' that's utterly meaningless. We have to know more than that."