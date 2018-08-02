Colorado Springs police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near Boulder Street and Union Boulevard at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, according to scanner traffic captured on Broadcastify. One caller reported a man firing random shots but said he only saw the man place the gun in his waistband before walking east.
Shortly afterward, officers could be heard calling for medical help "now" for their fallen comrade.
Officer Cem Duzel, a five-year veteran, was in critical condition. Duzel works out of the Sand Creek Division in Colorado Springs.
The exchange of gunfire happened east of the Olympic Training Center, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's office.
The suspect has been identified as Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31.