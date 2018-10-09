An electrical failure caused an attic fire Monday morning in a 109-year-old home near downtown Colorado Springs, a Fire Department news release says.
The home at 901 E. Cimarron St. was built in 1909 and still had its original knob-and-tube electrical system, the release says.
The accidental fire displaced two adults.
"There is an absolute risk associated with knob and tube wiring inside the attics of older homes," the release says. "Contact with insulation can cause the wiring to overheat and catch fire."
As of 2008, the National Electric Code prohibits knob-and-tube wiring in hollow spaces of walls, ceilings and attics insulated by loose, rolled or foamed-in-place material that envelops the conductors, the release says.
The Fire Department encouraged owners of homes built near the turn of the 20th century to have a certified electrician inspect their wiring systems.