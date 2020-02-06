Colorado Springs police captured an armed man wanted for attempted murder after a pursuit Wednesday that involved multiple car crashes, a foot chase and a burglary.

Parole officers identified Branden Crum, 22, Wednesday afternoon at 750 Citadel Drive East. SWAT and K9 officers attempted to keep Crum from getting away in a vehicle, but he escaped after crashing into a parked vehicle.

Officers did not pursue the speeding fugitive, but other SWAT officers saw Crum driving east on Dublin and rammed him as he slowed to make a turn, disabling his vehicle. Crum, however,continued driving the damaged vehicle and pursuit was again called off for the safety of other drivers, police said.

Following marks left on the road by the damaged vehicle, officers saw Crum fleeing on foot in the 7000 block of Cotton Tree Drive, where he allegedly broke into a house.

Officers entered the home and Crum immediately dropped a gun and surrendered, police said.

Crum was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries he sustained while breaking into the house through a window. He was booked on outstanding warrants, including criminal trespass, felony eluding and possession of weapons by a previous offender. No civilians or officers were injured during the pursuit, police said.