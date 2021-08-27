An amber alert was issued for 21-month-old Ezaria Glover in Colorado Springs Friday night.
Ezaria was last seen with her father, 50-year-old Earther Lee Glover, in the 5000 block of Whimsical Drive, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Glover was reportedly involved in a domestic violence situation with the girl's mother when he removed Ezaria Glover, their infant daughter, police said.
He then fired a handgun at the mother and her 10-year-old son, according to police. No one was injured by the gunfire.
Glover is believed to be driving a dark-colored sedan, police said.
Glover has a history of domestic violence and is considered armed and dangerous by police who are 'extremely concerned for the safety of the child.'
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Earther Glover or Ezaria Glover are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.