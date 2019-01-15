A man suspected of attempted homicide allegedly caused more than $13,000 of damage Monday night at a Colorado Springs mobile home park while trying to escape from police.
Officers initially responded to a home in the 5300 block of Derby Drive near South Powers and Astrozon boulevards to search for a man wanted on a felony warrant for violating probation on a menacing charge. When officers tried to approach him, he fled in a green Jeep Cherokee through a wooden fence into the side yard of a mobile home, police said.
The Cherokee was briefly high-centered on the neighboring deck, but the driver was able to plow through the yard and another fence and into the adjacent mobile home park. The property damage is thought to be more than $13,000, police said.
His car was later found at the Shannon Glen Apartments at 260 N. Murray Blvd, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Officers lined the streets near the complex searching for him but were unsuccessful.
Police have not released the man's name nor a photo due to his alleged involvement in an attempted homicide, said Sgt. Steve Noblitt. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches with black hair and brown eyes.
Officers were able to arrest a suspected conspirator in the attempted homicide, Angel Wall, 22. Wall is being held at the jail on a $25,000 bond, according to inmate records.