Just after midnight on Aug. 27, police found a person tampering with a coin machine near Boychuk Avenue, after receiving a call and determining the suspect matched the description.

The suspect noticed the officers and tried to enter a vehicle, later discovered to be previously stolen and driven by his associates. Unable to enter, he ran. Officers caught him and detained him after a "short distance," according to the Colorado Springs police report.

The associates in the stolen vehicle attempted to drive away, but hit a curb and were unable to continue. The driver tried to flee on foot and then hide in nearby brush, but was also detained.

Police also detained the other occupants of the vehicle.