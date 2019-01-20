The owners of a cell phone repair shop are trying to find out who smashed their front door and then took off. They say their security camera cut out, and then the glass was shattered.
It happened around 5 a.m. at O'Grady's Cell Phone Repair Shop in Old Colorado City. Surveillance video shows a shadow near the door, then a suspect shatters the glass, and the camera cuts to black. When the camera turns back on minutes later, the glass is broken.
"I imagine that he saw a second pane of glass and he just got discouraged," said employee Kevin Vigil. "It would take too much time to get in."
