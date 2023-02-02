night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh (copy) (copy)

A Sunday night crash left one 89-year-old woman dead and three injured, including a Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy. Getty Images.

 Getty Images

An attempted armed robbery took place late Wednesday night on the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard in east Colorado Springs.

At 11:42 p.m., the suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint, but was unsuccessful in obtaining anything from the victim, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. 

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Currently the suspect is at large and the investigation is on going, police said. 

This article will be updated once more information is received.

Tags

Load comments