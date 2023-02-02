An attempted armed robbery took place late Wednesday night on the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard in east Colorado Springs.

At 11:42 p.m., the suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint, but was unsuccessful in obtaining anything from the victim, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Currently the suspect is at large and the investigation is on going, police said.

This article will be updated once more information is received.