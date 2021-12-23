An incident in Colorado Springs involving a barricaded suspect turned into an officer-involved shooting after police tried to take a person into custody on the city's north end, officers said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the 6900 block of Palace Drive and tried to take a barricaded suspect into custody around 5:30 a.m., police said.

Officers advised that the area was unsafe and asked people to avoid the area until they announced around 6:05 a.m. that the area was "secure" and that the situation became an officer involved-shooting.

This is a developing story.