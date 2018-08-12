Hail forms when powerful storm updrafts sweep rain above freezing level in the atmosphere, where droplets form into icy nuggets that plunge back to Earth.

It’s more common in thunderstorms here simply because the transformative freeze zone is that much closer.

“The air cools quickly at elevation, and we’re a mile above sea level, even out on the plains. That allows hail to develop very efficiently,” said Stephen Hodanish, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Altitude also plays a role in the formation of massive hailstones, such as the 2- and 3-inch ice rocks that strafed southwest Colorado Springs last Monday, causing millions in property damage, more than a dozen injuries and the evacuation and closure of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

“The big hail caused by supercells, the falling hail gets caught up on an updraft, and that keeps happening and the hail gets bigger and bigger,” Hodanish said.

At elevation, such falling hail also has a shorter distance to travel, so there’s less time for it to melt and lose some girth.

Monster storms with destructive hail are par for the course in Colorado, but what’s unusual is for such a storm to unleash its worst over densely populated areas along the Front Range, as it did last week and in June, Hodanish said.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time these storms, with very large hail, occur in the plains. What is so strange and unique about it this time is it’s occurring so far west,” he said.

The reason? Wind flow effect. “Storms are not being pushed rapidly onto the plains … where the population is much more spread out,” Hodanish said. “When they’re moving very slow, that’s the problem.”

Last Monday’s supercell was such storm.

“The way the wind flow was set up that day, it allowed the storm to stay close to the I-25 corridor,” he said. “That was a classic setup where we had the northwest flow moving very, very slowly. When we get that wind flow over us bad things can happen meteorologically.”

Hodanish said the northwest jet stream responsible for this summer’s severe storms has moved out of the area, and residents can expect the season to close with “more normal” August thunderstorms.