The world’s elite athletes heaved a collective sigh of relief (hopefully six feet from anyone else) Tuesday morning, when official word came that the 2020 Tokyo Games would be postponed a year, to be held by summer 2021.
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee boss Sarah Hirshland announced the decision in a Tuesday morning message to athletes, a day after USA Today reported the International Olympic Committee was considering the move, but would do so over the coming four weeks.
"Despite the feeling of eventuality that so many of us have felt in the lead up to this moment — my heart breaks for you, your fellow athletes around the world, our friends at Tokyo 2020, the people of Japan, and all who are impacted by this global pandemic and the decision to postpone the Tokyo Games 2020," wrote Hirshland, whose joint statement, with board chair Susanne Lyons, came after more than 90% of athletes who responded to a weekend survey said coronavirus restrictions interfered with their training.
Canada and Australia already had said they wouldn’t be sending delegations in light of the worsening pandemic, and more nations were joining the call for postponement.
Details about how the next 15 months will look, for those who’ve already qualified for Team USA and those competing in sports whose deciding contests are on hold, will have to be worked out.
For U.S. Olympic Shooting Team member and Cheyenne Mountain graduate Amber English, the announcement brought an end to a stressful limbo that began when she earned a spot at Tokyo in early March.
“No one likes to be patient when it comes to this stuff, and (traveling to the Olympics) it is a ton of planning, so that was kind of giving me a lot of anxiety, just having to wait and see,” said the 30-year-old, who is in the Army and stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. “I think things are changing very rapidly, and who knows what’s going to happen a week from now. But it did give me a little peace of mind to know we have extra time to figure everything out."
Response has been similar from the athletes she's spoken with, or who posted about the announcement on social media, she said.
“And every single athlete across the globe is feeling the same thing we are. We’re all just very excited that it wasn’t straight-up canceled.”
Modern pentathlete Sammy Achterberg Schultz, a Colorado native stationed at Fort Carson, said having one question settled, at least temporarily, has brought comfort in a time of such uncertainty on so many fronts.
Of course there are downsides, emotionally and physically. Plus who knows what could happen in a year?
“A lot of athletes are going to have to put their life on hold and make changes, make sacrifices for what this next year is going to look like. And that’s going to be different for every athlete,” she said. “And I felt like I was so strong and so fit, getting so close to the Olympics, and now it’s kind of a letdown ...”
But she said she’s trying to focus on the positives
“I get the opportunity to go and train another year, and the Olympics isn’t canceled, which I am so grateful for,” said Schultz. “Yeah, it's a lot of work and it’s a big time commitment, and another year of training is a lot ... and I’m also a little bit older. But it’s also another year for me to get stronger and faster and gain more experience.”
Schultz has known “for some time” she’d be heading to the Games. She also knows she must maintain her world ranking to keep her spot on the team. Depending on how long widespread shut-downs and isolation orders remain in place, that could mean coming up with creative ways to keep honing her edge when her usual workout isn’t an option.
“I think we’re all just figuring this out,” she said.
Generally speaking, a delay is seen as a boon — at least psychologically — for athletes such as English and Schultz who’ve already qualified, said athlete advocate and former Olympian Eli Bremer, who competed for the U.S. in modern pentathlon in 2008.
“The Olympic Committee has always sort of felt that they wanted qualifications to happen as close to the Olympics as possible," he said. "Athletes usually want it to happen as far away as possible. So that way you get the biggest hump out of the way, that mindset of ‘Can I qualify?’ and now you can just train to win."
With no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, or sense of where things will stand in the aftermath, postponement was the best news anyone could have hoped for, he said. The games aren’t canceled, and they weren’t pushed to the fall of 2020, which some worried might happen.
“From an athletic point of view, going to the fall would be much more devastating, even if they could hold them then,” Bremer said. “Athletes typically train on a six month or one year basis. They now can hit the reset button and they’ve got 15 months to peak. They might be disappointed, but at least they’ll understand how to deal with it, that there’s a logic to how this would work.”