Federal agents have joined the investigation into a fire last week that heavily damaged a contentious affordable housing complex being built in Broadmoor Bluffs, authorities said Wednesday.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation of Saturday's fire at The Ridge housing complex at the request of local authorities, said Matthew Deasaro, a spokesman for the agency. He could not confirm if arson was suspected.
Roughly 60 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze that started about 3 a.m. and quickly engulfed a nearly completed three-story building at 555 Cougar Bluff Point. Colorado Springs police also responded and are participating in the probe.
The cause has either not been determined or not been released.
Three days earlier on April 29, firefighters were called to the complex shortly after 2 a.m. to extinguish a burning pile of veneer stone and raw lumber in the parking lot, said Mike Smaldino, spokesman for Colorado Springs Fire Department. That fire is also under investigation. Investigators have not said if they believe the two fires are related.
The same night, vandals allegedly smashed at least 30 windows and tagged the building with spray paint, according to Lee Patke, executive director of Grecchio Housing, which owns a minority stake in the housing complex.
Though there has been no official mention of arson, two incidents are "suspicious," said Sgt. Jason Newton, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Patke previously told The Gazette he didn't believe the fire was accidental, noting that the building was unoccupied and that, being new, there was no reason to believe it was caused by faulty wiring.
The Ridge, which was designed to accommodate 120 lower-income people in one of the city's most affluent areas, prompted a prolonged fight between its owners and Broadmoor Bluffs residents from the time plans were announced in October 2016.
People opposed to the development argued the complex would bring crime, congestion and lower property values. In April 2018, The Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association filed a suit against Colorado Springs in El Paso County District Court, in an attempt to halt the development and alleging the council violated the law in denying their appeals after the complex won the council's approval.
The lawsuit was dismissed six months later by 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry.
Dan Martin, former chairman of the Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association, said the fire came as "no surprise."
"We warned them many times about all of the risks involved and one of them was about homeless (people) starting fires in there,” said Martin, who has since moved to San Antonio for health reasons.
He said he has seen homeless people breaking into the condominiums adjacent to the complex and sleeping in its hallways.
Patke said there have been no reports of squatters or homeless campers at the construction site.
Saturday's fire destroyed the smallest of the complex’s three buildings, gutting 10 apartments valued at up to $2.5 million. A 30-unit building is expected to open by the end of May or early June, and the other, 20-unit building is set to open a month later, Patke said.