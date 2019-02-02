Update 7:20 p.m.
Julian Valentin was found by the Fountain Fire Department.
A teen with a severe mental handicap is missing out of Fountain, police said in an email.
Julian Valentin, 14, was last seen about 1 p.m. in the area of Cumberland Green off of the Linkage Trail.He is five feet, two inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with gray triangles, black pants and black shoes.
Police say he has a small dog with him.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Julian is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at 390-5555 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.