An at-risk man went missing after he was last seen in Cripple Creek Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's office tweeted.
Deputies searched for 75-year-old Dennis Buschman who they said has dementia and needs his medication.
Buschman was described as 5 feet 10 inches weighing 195 pounds with gray brown hair and grayish brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue plaid flannel, a blue hat with a rocky mountain cancer label, jeans and sketcher sneakers.
He no longer has the beard as shown in the photo.