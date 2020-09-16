Update: Donald Spaulding was found and safely reunited with his family.
An 82-year-old, at-risk man was reported missing Tuesday evening, police said.
Colorado Springs police received a report around 5:08 p.m. that Donald Spaulding wandered away from his home in the 4300 block of Womack Drive.
Spaulding was last seen wearing glasses, a red t-shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.
Spauling did not have access to money or other resources, police said, and encouraged anyone who has seen Spaulding to call law enforcement.