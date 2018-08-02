A man with memory issues who went missing Tuesday for the second time in two weeks after signing himself out of a Colorado Springs assisted living home returned safely the next morning, police said.
Andrew Roybal, 62, was reported missing from Soaring House, 6243 Soaring Drive, in northeast Colorado Springs. Police put out a bulletin requesting help locating Roybal, who's health issues are the result of a traumatic brain injury.
Roybal, police said, was not from the Colorado Springs area, and had no friends or relatives in the area.
Police did not say where Roybal spent the day and night after checking himself out at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Roybal also checked himself out of the home the night of July 20 to go for a walk and was reported missing at 8:45 p.m. He was found unharmed around 3:30 p.m. July 21.
Health care facilities, such as Soaring House, are regulated and inspected by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division. All missing residents of such homes must be reported to the division within one business day.
Roybal's disappearances were reported and it is unknown if the division is investigating.