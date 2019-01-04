Authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing Friday from Woodland Park.
Kenneth Klug was last seen Thursday afternoon at U.S. 24 and South Laurel Street in Woodland Park, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.
He may be headed to Wisconsin in a blue Ford Explorer with the license plate QYM379.
Klug was wearing faded blue jeans, brown shoes, a brown hooded sweatshirt with "Divide, Colorado" written on the front, and a wood watch.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes with gray hair and a beard.
CBI did not provide a photo.
Anyone with information on Mr. Klug's whereabouts is asked to call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719) 687-9652.