UPDATE 

Friday, 8:10 a.m.

Atlantico Estrella has been located and is safe, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

No other details were released.

A 60-year-old man with intellectual disabilities went missing Wednesday after he wandered away from a shelter he was staying at in Colorado Springs, police said.

Atlantico Estrella was last seen around noon near 400 Mesa Road.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shorts. Estrella is a Spanish speaker and may have difficulty communicating, police said.

If you find him, call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.

