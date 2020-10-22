UPDATE
Friday, 8:10 a.m.
Atlantico Estrella has been located and is safe, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
No other details were released.
--
A 60-year-old man with intellectual disabilities went missing Wednesday after he wandered away from a shelter he was staying at in Colorado Springs, police said.
Atlantico Estrella was last seen around noon near 400 Mesa Road.
He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shorts. Estrella is a Spanish speaker and may have difficulty communicating, police said.
If you find him, call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.