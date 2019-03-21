missing
Caption +

Douglas Hinchman. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Show MoreShow Less

Update: Colorado Springs Police report the man was found safe at 10:20 a.m.

An at-risk man is missing out of Colorado Springs, police said.

Douglas Hinchman, who has a traumatic brain injury and suffers from depression, was reported missing from ViewPointe Assisted Living at 555 Rockrimmon Boulevard Wednesday night.

He is 6 feet tall with a heavy build and blonde hair. Hinchman was wearing a brown leather San Francisco '49s jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments