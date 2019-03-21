Update: Colorado Springs Police report the man was found safe at 10:20 a.m.
An at-risk man is missing out of Colorado Springs, police said.
Douglas Hinchman, who has a traumatic brain injury and suffers from depression, was reported missing from ViewPointe Assisted Living at 555 Rockrimmon Boulevard Wednesday night.
He is 6 feet tall with a heavy build and blonde hair. Hinchman was wearing a brown leather San Francisco '49s jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.