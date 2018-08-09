The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 20-year-old at-risk adult last seen early Thursday in the northeast part of the county.
Lauren Ashley Iverson does not have a driver's license but is believed to be driving a two-door, 1999 green Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate QNW-561. The Sheriff's Office said she lacks the capacity to make good decisions and will go with anyone if told to do so.
She was last seen in the 9200 block of Pine Cone Road near Black Forest. Iverson is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 390-5555.