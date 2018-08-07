Officials are looking for an at-risk 27-year-old man who ran away from his group home in Colorado Springs on Monday.
Group home staff almost contacted Charles Leonard Frank Flynn at the 7-Eleven near North Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard, but he ran into an apartment complex nearby and was not seen again, police said. He is cognitively disabled and functions as an 11- or 12-year-old.
Over the past 18 months, he has run away from his group home in the area of 4000 Fencer Road several times, police said.
Flynn is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and purple eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.