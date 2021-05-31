Two friends shared a long embrace Monday morning inside the church at Colorado Springs' historic Evergreen Cemetery.
Last summer the annual Memorial Day tradition here was called off due to COVID. This year, Dianne Hartshorn and Tracy Quinn were reunited. They were surrounded by familiar faces — reenactors of various military eras.
"Just like having the family back together again," said Hartshorn, the lead organizer of the longstanding event with the Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society.
The gray skies did nothing to dampen spirits.
"If it rains, it rains," said Quinn, leading the usual band of men dressed as Buffalo Soldiers.
As usual, Quinn would lead a procession to the 1929 grave of one of those soldiers, a comrade of the all-Black 10th Cavalry Regiment who fought in the Spanish-American War. As usual, Quinn would sing "Amazing Grace" to a silent, observant crowd. As usual, he would speak on the lesser-known history of the Buffalo Soldiers and pay homage to all men and women of the armed forces who paid the ultimate price.
But something more was on Quinn's mind Monday.
"Today is the 100-year anniversary of Greenwood," he said, referring to the Black district in Tulsa, Okla., that was destroyed by a white mob on May 31, 1921. An estimated 300 Black men, women and children perished in the massacre.
Monday was a day to remember heroes, Quinn said. And it was day to remember that hateful clash on American soil a century ago.
"We need to remember things like that," said Quinn, a former police officer who recognized the country's ongoing racial strife. "The old saying is, 'Learn from your history so you're not destined to repeat it.' We need to educate folks so we don't keep repeating it."
Education at the cemetery Monday was also courtesy Living History Colorado. The group dressed in World War II uniforms and displayed relics from the conflict — weapons, ammunition, helmets, gloves and keepsakes that soldiers remembered home by. German machine guns were mounted as part of the exhibit, imposing symbols of what the Americans were up against.
"This is my great uncle over here," said Mike Foster, pointing to the military ID of the combat medic stationed overseas during the war. Foster's grandfather served during World War II as well.
Foster said he regretted never asking the men for stories. "Now, I wanna pay tribute to them," he said.
Education was also Brandon Wheeldon's means of tribute. He's an Army combat veteran who fought in Iraq.
"I lost quite a few friends," Wheeldon said. "So it's very personal to me. It's my way of honoring them."
He and others in uniform circled around Quinn before the main event Monday.
"March with your head up, shoulders back," the leader said. "Be proud."
So they did, men marching as Buffalo Soldiers, Civil War soldiers and men remembering the "Greatest Generation." A crowd of about 50 followed through the cemetery that is the final resting place for veterans from most of America's major conflicts since the battles over slavery.
As ever on this Memorial Day, freedom deserved reflection, Quinn said. A ray of sunshine pierced the clouds as he spoke to the crowd.
"Ladies and gentlemen, this is the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma," he said in closing. "I would ask that you look around. Look around at the people around you. Understand it doesn't matter the kind of uniform I wear. It doesn't matter what skin color I have.
"What matters is each and every one of us cannot be here and survive without each and every one of us. Remember Greenwood. Remember that we need to change to be better, or we'll be destined to repeat a negative history."