Multiple fire crews worked to extinguish a fire reported early Friday afternoon in the Falcon area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire was reported just before 1:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of Falcon Highway, forcing road closures in the area, the sheriff's office said. As of 3:40 p.m., officials with the Falcon Fire Protection District said the fire had been contained but that crews would remain on scene for several hours to clear hotspots.
Officials said the blaze burned down at least two outbuildings and was located in an area with heavy brush.
The sheriff's office issued pre-evacuation orders for the north boundary of Falcon Highway, the south boundary of Garrett Road, the east boundary Meridian Road and the west Boundary East Blaney Road. Those orders have since been lifted.
Falcon Elementary School of Technology, located at 12050 Falcon Highway were released early or took the bus home at the regular time depending upon the parents' wishes, Mynatt said.
Officials with the Falcon Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire was due to residential mowing operations. Officials believe the fire was accidental.
The National Weather Service warned of dry weather conditions and "critical" fire danger Friday with wind speeds predicted to be as high as 15 mph.
