A house fire in Black Forest early Christmas morning injured at least two people, one critically, according to reports.
The fire started about 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Shoup Road, El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jackie Kirby said Wednesday.
Kirby did not know how many people were taken to the hospital or their conditions.
KRDO reported that two people were taken to a hospital, including one who was in critical condition.
The Sheriff's Office assisted Black Forest Fire Rescue, which did not immediately respond to a phone call and emails.