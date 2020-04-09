Deaths related to coronavirus were at 193 Wednesday, April 8, up from 179 reported Tuesday, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Additionally, 1,162 people have been hospitalized.
At least 30 people in El Paso County have died from the coronavirus and at least 472 have tested positive for the disease, according to the state health department. Statewide, there were 5,655 cases reported as of Wednesday. Nearly 30,000 people have been tested.
The number of El Paso County residents getting the virus and requiring hospitalization began to slow, according to the state health department.
But elected state and health officials have continually warned that the state’s data lags because of a shortage in tests and the virus’ lengthy incubation period.
Gov. Jared Polis said thousands of Coloradans who haven’t been tested probably have the disease, and as many as half who tested positive for the coronavirus didn’t show symptoms or have a fever.
The upcoming week will be critical in gauging the virus’ trajectory, he added.
In El Paso County, health officials have reported a drop in the daily number of hospitalizations and positive cases, Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director with El Paso County Public Health, said Tuesday.
Daily hospitalizations dropped to three Sunday from 12 on March 31, data from the county health department shows. The number of daily positive cases has also dropped, to 12 as of Monday from 33 on April 2, Kelly said.
Colorado has about 500 more ventilators than it did when the state’s coronavirus crisis began, and “we only hope that Coloradans are staying home enough that that will be enough,” Polis said at a Wednesday news conference.
Polis offered few details of what life in Colorado might look like when the stay-at-home order is lifted, saying that additional information would be provided ahead of April 26 or later, if the order is extended.
Coronavirus testing and temperature checks will be performed on a much larger scale, he said, adding, “The virus will still be with us on April 26.”
