At least two structures were lost in a grass fire burning near Las Animas on Tuesday, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

As of 5 p.m., westbound Highway 50 was closed between Las Animas and Lamar. According Bent County Emergency Management, the fire started near Bents Fort earlier in the day, west of Las Animas. The fire then traveled down the riverbed and is now also burning east of Las Animas, according to KKTV.

An estimated size of the fire was not available last time this article was updated at 8:10 p.m. Part of Highway 194 near La Junta was also closed, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.

