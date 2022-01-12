Parts of Academy Boulevard were closed due to a crash at Meadowland Boulevard Wednesday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. and involved three or four vehicles. It occurred when one vehicle went over the median and another went through a nearby fence, officials said.
At least two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, according to officials, who did not provide a condition on the individuals hospitalized.
The department's major crash team had not been deployed, officials said, leading them to assume the crash was not caused by alcohol or drugs and that there were no serious injuries. However, that analysis is subject to change.
