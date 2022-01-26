Just over a year from her appointment, Assistant District Attorney Martha McKinney, the district attorney’s office’s second-in-command, announced Wednesday she’d resigned from her position.

McKinney, who’s served the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office since 2004, said in a memo sent to the office and provided to The Gazette she’d handed her resignation in to District Attorney Michael Allen on Jan. 18, and that her final day would be Feb. 18.

In the memo, she didn’t give a reason for her departure.

“Being a prosecutor and specifically being part of this office has been the honor of my professional life,” she wrote in the memo. “I am truly going to miss all the friends I have made over the years and the immense pride and joy that comes with working to make our community safer.”

When reached in person for comment, McKinney referred further questions to the office’s spokesman, Howard Black.

Black said the office had received her resignation letter, adding it wished her “the very best,” but did not immediately respond to requests for further information on the reason for the departure.

McKinney was promoted to the rank of assistant district attorney, The Gazette previously reported, at the beginning of Allen’s term as the new district attorney in January 2021.

She graduated from the Sturm College of Law-University of Denver and started her law career in the Colorado Springs City Attorney's Office. She was promoted to senior deputy district attorney in 2011, and advanced to chief deputy district attorney in 2017.

"She is as strong of a person as I know, and it has nothing to do with her gender," Allen previously said about McKinney.

Her promotion was one of several changes in administration Allen implemented as he entered office, including promoting prosecutors Reggy Short and Andy Vaughan to leadership positions.

The Gazette previously reported that McKinney, Short and Vaughan were all prominent supporters of Allen’s candidacy, and that Allen said their support had nothing to do with their promotions.