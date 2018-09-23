Two people were assaulted during an early morning robbery in a neighborhood near UCCS.
The victims told police they heard a knock at their door just before 4:30 Sunday morning, answered it, and saw a group of armed suspects standing on their doorstep. The suspects let themselves inside, forced the residents to get on the ground and began rummaging through the apartment looking for things to steal.
One of the victims was hit in the head during the robbery, and the other was struck in the face. Both sustained minor injuries.
At the time of this writing, police have not said how many suspects were involved or released any descriptions. It's also unknown what all was taken.
The robbery was reported at an apartment on the 1000 block of Magnolia Street.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.