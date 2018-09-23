Two people who were answering a knock at their door were assaulted during an early morning robbery Sunday in a neighborhood near The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
The victims told police they heard the knock just before 4:30 a.m. and answered it to find an armed group of people on their doorstep, in the 1000 block of Magnolia Street. The group came inside and forced the victims to the floor while some they rummaged for items to steal, police said.
One of the victims was hit in the head during the robbery, and the other was struck in the face. Both sustained minor injuries.
Police did not release any other information about the culprits and are working to learn what was taken.
A police sergeant couldn't speak to whether the attack was targeted, but said there is no evidence of a pattern of similar break-ins in the area.