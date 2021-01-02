Colorado Springs police say a man who attacked his wife and stepdaughter Friday was later found to have suffered a stroke.
Officers responded to a 5:20 p.m. domestic disturbance call at 2891 Carriage Manor Point and found that Timothy Ryan had choked his wife and assaulted his stepdaughter, police said. When police took Ryan to the hospital to stitch a cut on his forehead, medical tests showed that he had “either suffered or was currently suffering a stroke.”
Ryan was admitted to Memorial Hospital for more testing. Police did not say whether Ryan would be arrested or comment on the condition of Ryan’s wife and stepdaughter.
