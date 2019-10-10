Police are investigating two robberies that happened Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.
At about 9:30 p.m., police were called to a business in the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard, near the northern end of Ute Valley Park, to investigate an armed robbery. Robbers allegedly took two cash registers and fled. It's unclear how much money they stole.
Earlier that night, at about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard, police said. The robbers took cash and products from a business and fled before police arrived.
Police did not say if they believe the robberies are linked and continue to investigate.