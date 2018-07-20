Over the next few days Gazette reporter Tom Roeder will be in Aspen, where the Aspen Security Forum turns to the future of defense and examines America's now-tumultuous relationship with China.
While tensions have simmered with China for decades, Trump administration tariff threats and the White House rapprochement with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un have brought relations with Bejing into the headlines.
The forum, an annual gathering of the nation's top national security thinkers sponsored by the Aspen Institute, runs through Saturday.
Here are some highlights from the Aspen Security Forum:
- Social media will continue to be a key battleground in America’s war against Islamic State terrorists, The Gazette's Tom Roeder reported.
- More cooperation with the private sector is needed to keep Americans safe from cyber criminals, according to John Carlin, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for national security.
- FBI Director Christopher Wray said the Russia cis continuing to use fake news, propaganda and covert operations to "spin up" Americans.
- CIA Director Mike Pompeo had similar views towards Russia, saying that the Russians have no intention of leaving Syria and will continue to try to meddle in U.S. affairs.
- Central Intelligence Agency boss John Brennan said he's worried about the internet becoming a digital Wild West where crooks and terrorists can hide their data while exploiting the vulnerabilities of businesses and government agencies.