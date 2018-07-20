Aspen Security Forum.
The Gazette's Tom Roeder is on his way to Aspen today, where the Aspen Security Forum turns to the future of defense and examines America's now-tumultuous relationship with China. Photo courtesy of The Aspen Institute.
Over the next few days Gazette reporter Tom Roeder will be in Aspen, where the Aspen Security Forum turns to the future of defense and examines America's now-tumultuous relationship with China.

While tensions have simmered with China for decades, Trump administration tariff threats and the White House rapprochement with North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un have brought relations with Bejing into the headlines.

The forum, an annual gathering of the nation's top national security thinkers sponsored by the Aspen Institute, runs through Saturday.

For updates, follow Roeder on Twitter @xroederx.

Here are some highlights from the Aspen Security Forum:

Tom Roeder is the Gazette's senior military editor. In Colorado Springs since 2003, Tom covers seven military installations in Colorado, including five in the Pikes Peak region. His main job, though, is being dad to two great kids.