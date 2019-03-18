ASPEN, Colo. — An Aspen couple and their teenage son are accused of providing alcohol and cocaine to minors during parties hosted at their home, according to arrest affidavits from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph Lipsey III, 56, his wife Shira Lipsey, 44, and their son Joseph Lipsey IV, 19, all face charges.
According to court documents, parties where alcohol and cocaine were provided to minors were thrown at the Lipsey home. One of those parties happened on the evening of Jan. 2 and stretched into the early hours of Jan. 3, the affidavit says.
On that night, about 25 to 30 high school students attended a party at the Lipsey home, the affidavit says. Both Lipsey parents were home and knew alcohol was being consumed, but mostly stayed upstairs, the affidavit says.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan 3, one minor told investigators he went upstairs in the Lipsey home and could see a "pile of white powder" on a yellow plate, straws, a credit card and a few dollar bills, the affidavit says.