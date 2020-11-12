An assisted living facility in Colorado Springs reported no current cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after a coronavirus outbreak there claimed six lives and infected 57 residents and 20 workers.
Initially reported Oct. 1, the virus had infected most of the long-term care facility’s 73 residents and nearly a third of its 68 staff members, making it the largest outbreak among long-term care facilities in the state, spokeswoman Annaliese Impink said in an email to The Gazette.
The living center traced the spread of the infection to two residents who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an orthopedic appointment, Impink said. Further investigation revealed the physician’s office staff were not wearing masks, she said. Additionally, Aspen Living Center identified through routine testing one nurse who was positive for the virus but showed no symptoms.
“The center followed all requirements pre- and post-outbreak and was in close contact with the health department,” Impink said. “The health department did a virtual tour with no findings.”
Impink said all residents at the center who tested positive had recovered as of Thursday. It was unclear whether test results for those residents had been negative. Two residents are currently being treated in the hospital for the disease, Impink said, and no staff members required hospital treatment.
“The majority of cases were mild to asymptomatic,” Impink said by email. Seven cases were severe enough to require hospitalization, and five of the seven residents who were hospitalized have recovered and are back in the center, she said.
The next largest outbreak at a long-term care facility in Colorado Springs was at Bear Creek Senior Living, where 22 staff members and 29 residents were confirmed positive for COVID-19 when the outbreak was reported Sept. 11, according to data from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. Bear Creek Senior Living also reported 13 staff members and two residents had probable cases of COVID-19. Eleven deaths were confirmed to be caused by the disease, and one death was probable but not confirmed to be caused by COVID-19, data show.
The increase in cases at Aspen Living Center over the last six weeks mirrored surging coronavirus cases across the country. On Thursday the county's disease incidence rate was 755 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. The rate of positive COVID-19 cases among those tested was 13.22% — the highest case rate since the start of the pandemic, county data show.
As cases climb, the state health department moved El Paso County to a more restrictive orange “high risk” stage on its COVID-19 dial — a step below a stay-at-home order. The new restrictions go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.
Impink said Aspen Living Center continues to take precautions against the disease, including screening all employees and visitors and conducting temperature checks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When employees aren’t feeling well, they are sent home to self-quarantine.
The living center also “continues to practice infection prevention and control protocols,” Impink said, including handwashing, cough etiquette, wearing personal protective equipment and placing residents together “based on signs and symptoms of illness.”
On Wednesday, the state health department amended its guidance for assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities and group homes, mandating ongoing surveillance testing and outbreak testing as needed. Additionally, any single COVID-19 case identified will commence outbreak testing of all residents, according to the updated guidance.