A contractor is facing more than $140,000 in fines after the federal government cited it for failing to conduct regular inspections at a Fountain construction site.
Aspen Contracting, a Missouri-based roofing company with an office in Colorado Springs, failed to protect employees from "dangerous fall hazards," according to a news release from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
During a site visit to a home at 7246 Josh Byers Way last July, an inspector found that subcontractor employees were doing roofing work without any measures to protect them from falls, according to a letter that OSHA sent to Aspen Contracting last month.
Federal regulations prohibit employees from working six feet or more above the ground if specific safeguards aren't in place, such as a safety net or guardrail system.
Since fall 2014, Aspen Contracting has been cited for the same violation five more times in Colorado and other states, according to the letter.
Aspen Contracting's marketing team was unavailable to comment on Friday afternoon. The company has an active roofing license with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, according to the department's online database.
The subcontractor, Wisconsin-based J Cuellar LLC, also faces a proposed penalty of nearly $6,500 for breaking the rule. The subcontractor could not be reached.