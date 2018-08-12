Colorado agriculture isn't the only one nervous about what the Trump administration’s tariffs could cost them.

Insiders at many state industries — even a distillery — say they could be hurt by an escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and trading partners such as China, Canada and Mexico, the state’s top three export destinations.

Colorado exports were valued at $8.06 billion last year, up 6.4 percent from the previous year, the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. says. Canada and Mexico account for $2.7 billion of that total, followed by China ($585.6 million), Japan ($445.1 million) and Malaysia ($417.4 million).

Colorado’s most valuable exports are fresh and frozen beef (a combined $853.7 million in 2017), computers and electronic products ($714.7 million), medical instruments ($375.3 million) and frozen pork ($246.6 million).

After the Trump administration imposed its first round of tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese exports, the Chinese immediately retaliated with tariffs on $34 billion worth of U.S. goods, much of it agricultural. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the Chinese retaliation came “without any international legal basis or justification.”

The impact of the Chinese tariffs, as well as tariffs imposed by other partners such as the European Union, was almost immediate.

Corn prices in Colorado dropped 20 percent between the first of June and mid-July due to the trade war, said state Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown. Wheat prices also have sharply declined since China put those products on its list for retaliatory tariffs, he said.

Colorado corn exports were valued at $86.1 million in 2015, while the state’s wheat exports were valued at $200.3 million, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.

Attempting to stave off the political damage, President Donald Trump on Julyl 24 announced $12 billion in emergency aid for farmers — primarily soybean, dairy and pork producers — hurt by the trade war. But it’s a bailout that in Colorado isn’t playing particularly well.

“We appreciate the offer of the bailout,” said Joyce Kelly, executive director of the Colorado Pork Producers Council. “It definitely is something we can put to good use.”

But pork producers want trade deals, not bailouts, she said.

China is Colorado’s No. 3 consumer of pork, and the current tariff erases 60 percent of the value of pork shipped to China, Kelly said. “We understand there are trade issues with China that can’t be glossed over.”

Colorado is the 15th largest pork-producing state, she said, and Yuma County is the 23rd largest county in the nation for pork. “Anytime you see a national impact on the export value of pork, Colorado gets hit.”

Kelly said her industry wants bilateral trade, pointing to a new agreement with Thailand that should open that market to Colorado pork. Argentina has opened its markets to pork for the first time in 20 years, she said.

Colorado corn growers are like-minded about bailouts, said Kim Reddin of the Colorado Corn Growers Association. Growers want a long-term fix, not an aid package or assistance, she told KUSA-9News. “What they’d really prefer is market-driven demand where they can go to the marketplace and sell their crop.”

Colorado faces “very significant damage” from the trade war, with estimated annual losses at $276.8 million, reports the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It estimates that trade supports 733,900 Colorado jobs.

“Tariffs imposed by the United States are nothing more than a tax increase on American consumers and businesses,” a chamber report says.

And businesses fear more retaliation by China since the Trump team announced its latest round of tariffs July 10: a 10 percent tariff on another batch of Chinese goods valued at about $200 billion.

Those tariffs would cover half of all goods exported to the U.S. by China, reports Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit, a London-based data company with U.S. headquarters in Douglas County.

Also concerned about trade is Colorado distilling. Steve Gould of Golden Moon Distillery in Golden expected revenue from exports of his gin, whiskey and other spirits to the European Union to top $250,000 this year. Now he projects EU sales of just $25,000.

“We’ve lost years of work and hundreds of thousands of dollars in building relationships with offshore markets,” Gould said.

The president’s trade war has prompted members of Congress to introduce bills to rein him in, but none is expected to gain much ground.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., is among those concerned about the economic impact of the trade war. He introduced a bill last month that would require congressional approval for any trade adjustments proposed by the president that could affect national security.

But that bill, which gained eight Republican and seven Democrat co-sponsors along with one independent, is unlikely to gain much traction, based on opposition from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Neither of Colorado’s senators, Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner, is listed as a co-sponsor.

Bennet, however, is on the Senate Finance Committee, to which the bill has been assigned. A similar bill has been introduced in the House but has drawn opposition from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Said Jim Dornan, a strategist and former Trump campaign aide: “A bill that will rein in Trump’s ridiculous tariff fixation so that farmers and manufacturers don’t leave the party in droves in November would be a plus.”

IHS Markit’s Biswas agreed, saying the Chinese are targeting U.S. agriculture in hopes that the Trump administration will face political backlash in the mid-term elections.