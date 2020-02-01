“I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”

That’s what Kobe Bryant told ESPN's Ellen Duncan, according to a moving remembrance that aired after Bryant died tragically last Sunday. The video went viral this week, and #girldad became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter as fathers across the globe paid tribute to Bryant by celebrating their relationships with their daughters.

Duncan was eight months pregnant when she asked Bryant’s advice on raising girls.

“Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing,” she said he told her.

Bryant was the father of four girls, and it was clear that Kobe loved his girls something fierce. I’ve been watching videos of him coaching 13-year-old Gianna, aka Baby Mamba, in hoops, and I gotta agree with this assessment: "That middle one's a monster. She's a beast," Duncan recalled Bryant saying.

It was Gianna who died with Bryant and seven others in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday.

Bryant was a man who was there for his daughters. But Bryant’s efforts to champion women went beyond. He was a passionate advocate of women athletes of all sorts, of girls basketball and the WNBA in particular, and he was hiring women for many of his ventures.

So how do we reconcile “girl dad” Bryant with the Bryant we remember most acutely in Colorado, the Bryant who was involved in a public and disturbing rape case?

In 2003, Bryant had a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old girl who was a concierge at The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera between Edwards and Vail. She said it was rape. He told investigators it was consensual. She dropped the charges because she blanched at testifying in court but won an undisclosed settlement in a civil lawsuit.

He said in a statement after the settlement that although he didn’t admit to rape, he understood that she didn’t think it was consensual.

To leave the sex assault out of the retelling of his story would be dismissive of the anger it provokes for many women, not just his victim in Colorado.

We have to acknowledge that Colorado tragedy as part of Kobe’s legacy, but we also have to acknowledge when someone has done the hard work to become someone better.

I happen to think the two Bryants are more connected than we know. His own effort to evolve, to atone for past sins, to rewrite his narrative is probably the foundation for his generous support of women later in his life. I think that in Bryant’s love and championing of his four daughters you can see an effort to make up for past behavior. He was a dad who knew what his daughters were up against, who knew what men, immature ones, were capable of. That hyper-protective instinct, I've found, is often greater in men who’ve been hound dogs in their early years, who have been reckless or disrespectful with the women in their lives before they had daughters.

In thinking about Kobe’s legacy, Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a gold medal swimmer and rape survivor herself, reminded a Boston reporter recently of what Maya Angelou once wrote.

"Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better," wrote Angelou.

A dad of four girls is going to have such an experience of preciousness that I imagine it amplified Bryant's sense of guilt and regret over that earlier incident to a constant roar in his ears. Though many men in this #metoo era are telling us tales of false redemption, I think we heard the first inklings of Kobe's true change when he issued his apology in Colorado for that earlier incident.

"First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident," Bryant's court-rendered atonement stated. "I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year. Although this year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain she has had to endure. I also want to apologize to her parents and family members, and to my family and friends and supporters, and to the citizens of Eagle, Colorado."

There is no denying the work he did to put miles between himself and that 24-year-old man in Colorado, to keep his marriage together and nurture his daughters.

Kids make us less self-centered. Parenting forces growth. Daughters change us.

If our goal is to grow and better understand each other, men and women, than clearly Kobe got somewhere new.

But the rest of us shouldn't stop there. There may be no stronger impulse for a man than the protective instinct a father has for his daughter. For those of us men who know women who have been assaulted, that protective instinct is a little off the charts. There is much more men can do to make room for the pain and anger of assault survivors.

Let me say this to those women: There are men and dads that are here for you, will support you to the ends of the Earth, who will fight the good fight to see justice done without stopping. It’s why the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee drives some of us crazy here in town, because we really don’t think they’ve done enough to protect their girls, and they should never ever ever, ever have let rapes of girls happen in the first place. Same with the Air Force Academy — we girl dads cannot fathom why assaults are still going on up there after 15 years of promises to eliminate them.

The guys that do these assaults make real men absolutely crazy with fury. Because we’re men, we have an even greater responsibility to women who have suffered. It’s what our daughters would insist on.

What am I trying to say? There should be no more powerful force in the universe for women to call on, no greater ally women can have, than us girl dads.

That’s a promise.