After having to mostly stand by and watch as the East Troublesome fire surged into a 188,079-acre behemoth that forced thousands from their homes, officials on Friday reported the first progress in days. They also reported the first two deaths.
In a video Facebook posting late Friday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office announced that that Lyle Hileman and his wife Marylin, 84, both died in their home near Grand Lake on Thursday.
Earlier, in a Friday evening briefing, incident commander trainee Dan Quinones said the improved conditions allowed the use of air resources for the first time.
"The smoke is cleared out, the winds have died down, we did not have fog or visibility conditions," he said.
"We had two heavy fire days, which showed extensive growth," he said. "We had a real pleasure day today in not seeing that behavior."
Friday night, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the area, with strong winds and low humidity forecast for Saturday. But afterward, about 7 inches of snow could come to the aid of firefighters on Sunday.
Quinones said the coming days would be critical in slowing the fire. He said the wind Saturday in advance of the snowstorm could hinder efforts, but crews are "highly optimistic on what we've done."
The fire grew 17,493 thousand acres Friday, with containment at 5%. Only a small portion of the fire's west side remained under control, said Noel Livingston, fire incident commander .
Part of the fire's growth included a spot fire that crossed the Continental Divide to the east and reached Estes Park. The area, called the Thompson Zone, will be managed by the Cameron Peak fire's response team due to the difficult access to the terrain, Livingston said.
Firefighters on the East Troublesome fire concentrated again on protecting lives and buildings.
Thousands of residents have been evacuated, including the towns of Grand Lake and Estes Park. Rocky Mountain National Park, a destination spot for tourists and locals alike, was closed Thursday as the fire spread across its boundaries, said Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
The town of Granby remained on pre-evacuation status Friday, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said.
Even though evacuations in these areas are mandatory, law enforcement and first responders cannot force people to leave their homes or the area. Some residents ignored the orders to drive through neighborhoods to check on damage to their properties, interfering with firefighters, Schroetlin said.
"We are asking people not to do that," Shroetlin said, adding that social media posts are contributing to misinformation about fire damage and activity.
However, Schroetlin said he could not provide information about the extent of the damage yet because officials are still trying to gather information.
Scott Headrick, manager of U.S. forest Service tanker base in Broomfield, along with several other officials briefed Gov. Jared Polis on Friday morning at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport about the ability to provide air tankers to drop retardant and water on the flames.
He told The Denver Gazette the wet weather expected this weekend plays a crucial role in taming wildfires.
"Mother Nature is what's going to put these fires out. When they get this big, Mother Nature's the one that's going to play that role," Headrick said. "But you need continually sustained moisture. Cameron Peak had a foot of snow on it in September, and it still has gone to the size it's gotten."
At the Loveland briefing, Dan Dallas, the fire incident commander for the Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team, said fire response strategies need to adapt to changing conditions that exacerbate wildfire risk and lead to longer fire seasons, such as more extreme hot and dry periods. For one thing, he said elite Hotshot crews, or firefighters that respond to priority fires, have typically been available April through September.
"I would offer that in 2020, we call this 'The Big Learn.' We need to take everything that we've done, everything that we've learned, and try and adjust ourselves to a new reality."
But Dallas added firefighting crews have improved response strategies after the 2012 High Park fire, which burned in Roosevelt National Forest west of Fort Collins.
He said he has received rapid responses from "surge" teams, firefighters from local departments around the state sent to help.
At his news conference, Polis said that Colorado's increasing population and land use has contributed to wildfire risk. The East Troublesome fire is believed to be human-caused, he said.
Polis said the factors exacerbating wildfires are "something Colorado needs to plan for, because it isn't changing."
It wouldn't be a news conference in 2020 without mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic, and Polis urged people who have respiratory symptoms to get tested for the disease rather than assuming air quality issues from the fires are causing their symptoms.
"If you're experiencing a cough, sore throat, respiratory issues, you may in normal circumstances when we're not in a pandemic just think that's the fires. And it may very well be the air and the fires," Polis said. "But it also may be coronavirus, given how rampant that is in our state. Please get tested if you're experiencing any respiratory symptoms."
David Mullen of The Denver Gazette contributed to this report.