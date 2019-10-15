Fewer people accused of low-level, nonviolent crimes are sitting in El Paso County jail cells awaiting court proceedings — thanks, in part, to the expansion of a county program, officials say.
County and 4th Judicial District Court judges are on track to grant about 5,000 personal recognizance bonds this year, nearly triple the number of PR bonds issued in 2017, Community Services Executive Director Tim Wolken told county commissioners at a Tuesday budget hearing.
The written promises to appear in court allow defendants to be released from jail pending the outcome of their criminal cases.
The county increased the budget of its Pretrial Services Program from $118,000 in 2017 to about $420,000 this year in a bid to identify more people who are eligible for the bonds and free up beds at the overcrowded county jail.
"Overall, I think it’s worked extremely well for us," Wolken told commissioners.
Now, he's asking commissioners for an additional $135,700 in 2020 to hire two more case managers, which would increase the team's size to 11 employees, to serve the growing number of defendants with PR bonds.
Wolken was one of eight department heads who addressed the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday about their funding needs for the coming year. More county officials will present to commissioners on Thursday, and the board is slated to adopt a 2020 budget in December.
About 1,700 PR bonds were granted in 2017, and roughly 2,500 were issued the following year. As of the end of August, the district and county courts had authorized about 3,500 more in 2019.
Those defendants "are able to retain jobs and provide for their families" as their cases proceed, said Christine Burns, community outreach division manager for the county.
"It saves the community (money) in many many ways," Burns said, adding that the exact dollar figure is hard to pinpoint.
Housing an inmate at the jail costs about $89 per day, the Sheriff's Office estimates.
Collectively, defendants with PR bonds spent nearly 90,000 days under the supervision of Pretrial Services last year, according to the program. Those defendants otherwise would have been in jail if they could not post bail, Burns said.
The program's two existing case managers each oversee about 500 clients at any given time, Burns said.
PR bonds are sometimes granted with conditions, such as drug and alcohol monitoring.
"There’s quite a bit involved with supervising PR bond defendants," Burns said. "It’s hard to keep up with that many with just two people."
As county Pretrial Services has expanded, statutory changes have also cleared the way for judges to grant more PR bonds, said Burns. A 2019 state law that bans cash bail for petty charges has helped drive a rise in unsupervised PR bonds, she said.